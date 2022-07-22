FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 172,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,420,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

