FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 37,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

