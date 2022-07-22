FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,004. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.