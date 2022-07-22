FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $12,364,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.36. 30,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,305. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

