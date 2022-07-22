FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.64. 137,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

