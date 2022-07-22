FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,616 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,292.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $95.34. 101,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

