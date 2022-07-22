FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,056 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNG stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. 15,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,201. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

