FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0544 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,681,205 coins and its circulating supply is 600,753,638 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

