Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,871 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $38.76 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.