Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

