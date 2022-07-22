Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

