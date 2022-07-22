Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

