Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

