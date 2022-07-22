Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 25,151 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 129,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

