Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,034 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.