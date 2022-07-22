Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after buying an additional 127,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.