First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

