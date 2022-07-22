First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.