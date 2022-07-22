First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. 8,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,538. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 117,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

