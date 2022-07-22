First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 10,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $442,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,742,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

