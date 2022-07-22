First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

THFF opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

