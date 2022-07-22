First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

