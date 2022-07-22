First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

