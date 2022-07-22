First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

