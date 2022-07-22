First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 565,336 shares.The stock last traded at $141.07 and had previously closed at $136.45.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

