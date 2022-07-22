First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

