First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
FSD opened at $12.03 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.