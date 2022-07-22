First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

FSD opened at $12.03 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

