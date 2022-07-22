First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.