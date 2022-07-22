First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,814. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

