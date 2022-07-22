First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

