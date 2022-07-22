First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.