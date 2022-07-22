First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

FMY stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

