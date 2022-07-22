First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 5.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 300,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 330,818 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 90,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,317,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.66 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

