First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,317,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 516.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.66 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

