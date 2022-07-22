Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

