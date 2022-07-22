Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $321.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

