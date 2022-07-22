Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 23,405 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 367,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

