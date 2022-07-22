Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

FSK stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

