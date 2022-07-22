Flaharty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $73.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

