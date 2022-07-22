Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

