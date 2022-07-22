FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $298.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $298.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $218.79. 318,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 368,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

