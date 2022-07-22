Florin Court Capital LLP Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

