Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $400.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.96 and its 200 day moving average is $433.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

