Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $977.10

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 977.10 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,005 ($12.01). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 995 ($11.89), with a volume of 57,864 shares trading hands.
Focusrite Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 978.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £630.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,842.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Focusrite Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.
Insider Activity at Focusrite
About Focusrite
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
