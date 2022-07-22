Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,538,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $311,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

