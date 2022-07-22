Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

