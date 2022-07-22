Formation Fi (FORM) Market Cap Achieves $240,187.57

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $240,187.57 and approximately $91,093.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
