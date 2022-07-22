Formation Fi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86,637.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $239,548.52 and $86,637.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00159389 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
