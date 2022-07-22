Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 303,513 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,513 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of GXO Logistics worth $55,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,113,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

