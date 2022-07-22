Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 973 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.16. 8,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

